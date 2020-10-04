AUSTIN, Texas — A stay-at-home order is in effect in Austin-Travis County, and it requires residents to stay home in order to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. For some, staying at home means less access to important resources such as WiFi.

In an effort to bridge the technology gap, the Austin Independent School District has deployed 110 WiFi-equipped buses to serve neighborhoods with the highest needs.

This work is possible because of a grant from Kajeet, which valued at more than $600,000. This grant helped equip more than 500 buses with routers.

Students who live at the locations below can access the free WiFi on their school computers, weekdays from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

North Locations:

8800 & 8900 North Interstate Highway 35 (Avesta & Capella apartments)

5701 Johnny Morris Road (Pecan Park Mobile Homes)

7000 Decker Lane (Huntington Meadows Apartments)

1601 E. Anderson Lane (Ashford Costa Esmeralda, previously Creekwood Apartments)

1901 E. Anderson Lane (Avesta Apartments)

1044 Norwood Plaza (Paddock at Norwood Apartments)

South Locations:

10701 & 10505 S. IH 35 (Onion Creek Apartments & Bridge at Asher Apartments)

1601 E. Slaughter Lane (River Ridge Community)

815 W. Slaughter Lane (Trails at the Park)

8405 Old Bee cave Road (Southwest Trails Apartments)

Mobile WiFi is available at the following schools:

Uphaus Early Childhood Center - located at 5200 Freidrich Lane

Metz Elementary - located at 84 Robert T. Martinez Jr. St.

