AUSTIN, Texas — Families with students under the age of 19 can pick up weekend meal bundles on Fridays, as Austin Independent School District Food Services reinstated its weekend meal program.

The bundles include six meals and AISD recommends families bring bags to carry the meals.

AISD is working with the Texas Department of Agriculture to provide these meals for free at more than 70 locations while schools are closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meals will be offered for curbside pickup at more than 15 sites and AISD school buses will deliver meals to more than 50 locations throughout the community.

A full map of these locations can be found online.

Each meal is cooked and prepared by staff in AISD kitchens, and are served cold to be taken home and reheated.

These meals will include protein, grains, fruits, vegetables and milk, with the option of vegetarian meals and compostable cutlery available.

Meals can be provided to parents or caregivers when the child is not present if they have one of the following forms of documentation with them:

Official letter/email from school that shows children as enrolled

Individual student report cards

Attendance record from Parent Portal of school website

Birth certificate for children not in school

Student ID cards

The child must be present to receive meals otherwise.

In order to maintain a safe physical distance at curbside sites, AISD asks that parents or caregivers tape documentation to their car window or dashboard so staff may look at it through the glass.

At bus stops sites, parents can place this documentation on a table for staff to review.

Additional food resources in Austin can be found through the Central Texas Food Bank or ConnectATX. Donations made to the AISD Crisis Support Fund will help support these meal services and other student learning needs.

