Austin ISD to offer 3 days of drive-thru rapid testing for on-campus students, staff

The testing will be done Wednesday through Friday at six different locations.

AUSTIN, Texas — Last week, the Austin Independent School District (AISD) announced its campuses will temporarily transition to remote-only instruction for the week of Nov. 30 through Dec. 4, to try to curb the impact of COVID-19 on the community. Now the district has announced it will also offer rapid testing this week.

Starting Wednesday, AISD will offer three days of district-wide, drive-thru rapid testing for all on-campus students and staff who will physically report to campuses for teaching and learning. The district is strongly recommending testing for those who are showing COVID-19 symptoms, those who have had close contact with someone who is positive or showing symptoms for COVID-19 and those who recently traveled for Thanksgiving.

The testing site locations will be:

Testing will be done Wednesday from 9:30 a.m. until 6 p.m., Thursday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. and Friday from 8 a.m. until 4:30 p.m. at all locations. To sign up for drive-thru testing, click here for English and here for Spanish.

You will need to bring the following items on your scheduled testing day:

Completed child/student or adult/staff consent form

Student/employee ID

Driver’s license or ID card, if applicable

Mask(s): Everyone in a vehicle should have a mask on when arriving at a testing site

Parent/guardian present if the student is under the age of 18. A student under 18 may come unaccompanied to the testing site if their parent/guardian has fully completed a consent form. Any missing information on the consent form may lead to the student being turned away.

The Burger Stadium and Northeast Early College High School sites will also have Austin Public Health (APH) staff present to administer a limited amount of COVID-19 tests to household members for students' families that register by Monday, Nov. 30 at 5 p.m.

Virtual learners and workers and those that are getting tested at other locations that also want family members to get tested can schedule testing on the same days with APH by clicking here or calling 512-972-5560.