Austin ISD hosts mass COVID-19 testing sites ahead of first day of school

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin ISD hosted mass drive-thru COVID-19 testing events ahead of the district's first day of school.
The four testing sites focused on the six area ZIP codes hardest hit by the pandemic. Those include:
- 78744
- 78741
- 78745
- 78748
- 78753
- 78758
Families and AISD staff members who live and work in the designated "COVID-19 hotspots" were able to access a free rapid test at one of the drive-thru events from 7 a.m. to 11 am.
The events were held at:
- Blazier ES; Southeast (8601 Vertex Blvd, Austin, TX 78744)
- Cunningham ES; Southwest (2200 Berkeley Ave, Austin, TX 78745)
- Allison ES; Southeast/Central (515 Vargas Rd, Austin, TX 78741)
- Wooldridge ES; North Central (1412 Norseman Terrace, Austin, TX 78758)
The first day of classes for AISD is Tuesday.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
'I can't breathe' | Family shares last moments after vaccinated San Antonio mother dies from COVID-19