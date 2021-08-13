Austin ISD hosts mass COVID-19 testing sites ahead of first day of school

The district said it would focus on the six highest-hit ZIP codes.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, Austin ISD hosted mass drive-thru COVID-19 testing events ahead of the district's first day of school.

The four testing sites focused on the six area ZIP codes hardest hit by the pandemic. Those include:

78744

78741

78745

78748

78753

78758

Families and AISD staff members who live and work in the designated "COVID-19 hotspots" were able to access a free rapid test at one of the drive-thru events from 7 a.m. to 11 am.

The events were held at:

Blazier ES; Southeast (8601 Vertex Blvd, Austin, TX 78744)

Cunningham ES; Southwest (2200 Berkeley Ave, Austin, TX 78745)

Allison ES; Southeast/Central (515 Vargas Rd, Austin, TX 78741)

Wooldridge ES; North Central (1412 Norseman Terrace, Austin, TX 78758)

The first day of classes for AISD is Tuesday.