Austin ISD now excusing student absences related to pandemic concerns

A local parent with an immunocompromised child hopes other districts follow suit.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin Independent School District announced it will excuse student absences related to pandemic concerns while Austin-Travis County is in Stage 5.

AISD is putting some of its funding worries aside and giving parents a bit more wiggle room.

"We are listening to our friends, our families and their concerns," said AISD spokesperson Eduardo Villa.

While the city remains in Stage 5, its highest warning level for coronavirus spread, the district will excuse student absences for pandemic-related concerns.

"We understand that maybe they have an immunocompromised family member at home and right now is not the time to be at school around other individuals," said Villa.

Villa said AISD is ready to provide Chromebooks and online work for students who can't come to campus. The district hopes this will help families not have to worry about COVID-19-related attendance issues holding their child back a grade.

"We want to make sure that students do have that option of going to the next level, regardless of what their absences look like," said Villa.

So how can AISD make this big change to excuse absences?

State law requires all students to attend in person for at least 90% of the time, excused or unexcused, to earn credit for the course, but there are exemptions.

AISD said it can waive the 90% requirement by holding Attendance Committees for any student whose attendance is between 75% and 90%. The Attendance Committee includes a parent and campus staff developing a plan to ensure students will still receive credit.

The district just asks that parents communicate with them to get children the help they need.

Last week AISD reported more than 1,900 new COVID-19 cases among students and staff – its highest number of cases since the pandemic started.

Other districts are battling the virus too.

"It's like a cry in the dark for somebody, anyone to help," said Leander ISD parent John Cooke.

Cooke has two kids under five, a son with only one kidney and a daughter attending in-person school at Leander ISD.

Cooke wishes LISD had a similar exemption to protect his vulnerable family.

"If he got sick, he would probably end up in the ICU," said Cooke.

The state health department reported Monday there were six pediatric ICU beds available in Central Texas.

"So my biggest fear would be losing a child," said Cooke. "Children's health should not be second fiddle to finance, ever."