Austin ISD considering options for 2020-21 school year

"Keep in mind that the models being considered are a work in progress. We will continue to gather input from parents, families, and staff in the coming weeks–because we know that we are in an ever-adapting situation. Again, we do have a calendar that has been board approved. What we are doing now is preparing to be agile in the event we need to implement a 'what if' scenario. Feedback we receive over time will be incorporated into our plans until and even after we may receive guidance from federal, state and local authorities."