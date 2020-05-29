Austin ISD considering options for 2020-21 school year

AUSTIN, Texas — Editor's note: The attached video was published on May 27.
The Austin Independent School District is making plans to reopen schools in the fall.
The district has created a "Reopening Task Force" that's purpose is to help plan for future situations that COVID-19 precautions may cause.
The task force is exploring three different models for the 2020-21 school year:
- A face-to-face model with an early start and built-in extended breaks
- A face-to-face model with a delayed start and built-in extended breaks
- A blended face-to-face and distance learning model
RELATED:
Austin ISD parents, advocacy groups ask district for slower superintendent search; calling it 'concerning'
The task force is made up of three workgroups made up of teachers, parents, community members, campus leaders and central office staff.
The district does not yet know when a decision for the 2020-21 school year will be made. The district said the following about potential decisions:
"Keep in mind that the models being considered are a work in progress. We will continue to gather input from parents, families, and staff in the coming weeks–because we know that we are in an ever-adapting situation. Again, we do have a calendar that has been board approved. What we are doing now is preparing to be agile in the event we need to implement a 'what if' scenario. Feedback we receive over time will be incorporated into our plans until and even after we may receive guidance from federal, state and local authorities."
More information about AISD's options for the 2020-21 school year can be found here.
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:
Several children at Texas Children's Hospital have multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19