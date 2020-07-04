AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Disaster Relief Network (ADRN) is launching a drive, aiming to collect more than 20,000 homemade masks.

The face masks will be distributed by the City of Austin and the Capital Area Medical Operations Center (CAMOC) to caregivers and essential personnel in Austin-Travis County.

"DIY face masks are urgently needed amid the growing threat of COVID-19 and new evidence from the CDC, suggesting that asymptomatic people can spread the virus," ADRN said.

If you'd like to make masks to donate, be sure you follow the guidelines from the CDC.

“We’ve been told by the City of Austin, CAMOC and CATRAC that the need for DIY face masks is immediate,” said Daniel Geraci, the executive director of ADRN. “We are mobilizing our network of churches to create task forces to recruit, equip and implement DIY face mask creation. We are also believing in faith that thousands of people will rise up to the challenges of making and donating these urgently needed homemade masks.”

Those donating DIY face masks are asked to drop them off at ADRN’s headquarters, located at 1122 E. 51 St. You can drop off the masks any time between 9 a.m. and 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday at the back dock of Hope Family Thrift Store.

