AUSTIN, Texas — Home Slice announced it's closing its South Congress location after two employees tested positive for coronavirus. This comes one week after the popular Austin pizza restaurant closed its North Loop location because one of its team members there tested positive for COVID-19.

According to a Facebook post shared on May 12, two South Congress staff members, who are in a relationship with one another, tested positive for the virus. Home Slice said these employees had not been in the stores for five to seven days of them learning about it.

RELATED: Austin-area pizza store temporarily closed after employee tests positive for COVID-19

The South Congress location will be closed through Sunday, May 17. It will reopen on Monday, May 18. Home Slice's North Loop location has reopened after it closed on May 5 for deep cleaning.

Home Slice Pizza Hi Homies! We are reopening our North Loop location for curbside pic... kup today, May 12 at 11 a.m. We have missed you and look forward to serving you. We used the time while we were closed to have the entire restaurant professionally deep cleaned and sanitized and all returning staff have tested negative.

"We used the time while we were closed to have the entire restaurant professionally deep cleaned and sanitized and all returning staff have tested negative," Home Slice said. "We will move forward with all the same steps in place to maintain a safe operation including diligent cleaning and sanitizing, hand washing, requiring employees to wear face coverings and gloves at all times, daily health screenings, social distancing inside the building and curbside, touch-less service."

WATCH: Austin restaurants react after first weekend of reopening

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Elon Musk says Tesla to move headquarters to Texas 'immediately', is it Austin?

LIST: Austin businesses close permanently during COVID-19 pandemic

Another Ascension Seton nurse fired for traveling to New York to care for COVID-19 patients