AUSTIN, Texas — Thursday afternoon, President Donald Trump released federal guidelines for reopening places across the country.

Among the first places that may be able to reopen are gyms. However, gyms will have to follow strict sanitation rules in order to do so.

Being sanitary in the gym already happens at Austin Art of Fitness. Owner Jonathan Pisana, who also leads personal training classes, said he implemented new policies to keep the weights, machines and floors as clean as possible.

Before COVID-19 swept the nation, Pisana cleaned everything for an hour a day or so. A week before being told to no longer allow clients inside, Pisana started a new policy of giving every weight and machine a thorough cleaning after every use.

His gym typically has about nine people inside at any given time, including trainers. Since quarantine started, Pisana has been leading virtual classes with clients at home, something he is prepared to continue if needed.

"If we are able to open up, extend that to the clients now that we have the option of video, only if they feel comfortable to come in," Pisana said. If they still don't for whatever reason, we'll continue to do the virtual training."

Pisana hopes to be able to open up sooner rather than later in order to accommodate clients, saying some don't have workout equipment at home so training sessions have included using household items as makeshift weights.

