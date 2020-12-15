Austin mayor, Travis County judge ask faith leaders to voluntarily stop in-person services

Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin Mayor Steve Adler sent the open letter to faith leaders on Tuesday.

AUSTIN, Texas — Travis County's judge and Austin's mayor are calling upon local faith leaders to slow the spread of COVID-19 any way that they can.

In an open letter to faith leaders, Travis County Judge Andy Brown and Austin Mayor Steve Adler stated that health experts have said if the area's current trajectory of COVID-19 cases is sustained, "we will soon reach a crisis." The two are hoping faith leaders will help assist in preventing that from happening.

"During this time of year, many of us are looking to reconnect with our faith, family and friends to restore our spirits. We recognize your unique leadership role and your responsibility to tend to the needs of your congregation," the letter reads. "As our community heads into this important time, we are writing again to ask for your voluntary assistance to keep our community safe, and to help prevent Austin/Travis County from moving into Stage 5 during the holidays."

Brown and Adler ask faith leaders to consider virtual worship if their congregation has digital capabilities. If their congregation doesn't have that as an option, the pair asks leaders consider other changes to holiday services, including enforcing mask use and social distancing and avoiding sustained contacts among those in large groups, especially to protect vulnerable community members like the elderly.

"We are so close to getting the vaccine to these neighbors that we feel it is especially necessary to urge their protection now to the greatest extent possible," the letter reads.

Read the letter in full below: