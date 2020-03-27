AUSTIN, Texas — The Austin Diaper Bank distributed approximately 15,000 diapers directly to the public on Friday, March 27, at its North Austin warehouse.

Despite typically distributing diapers through nonprofit partners, the bank decided to distribute through its own warehouse for this event.

The Austin Diaper Bank is asking for the community's help to meet the growing demand for diapers, wipes and period products.

"Diapers are a basic, essential need," said Austin Diaper Bank Executive Director Holly McDaniel. "Our mission is to provide diapers to families who need our help, including in times of crisis or when they're experiencing hard times. With the community's generosity, we'll continue to provide diapers and, most importantly, hope."

Financial donations can be made to the diaper bank through its website, which helps the organization buy diapers at a reduced cost.

Families in need of diapers also can contact one of the Austin Diaper Bank's partner agencies or contact the United Way by dialing 2-1-1 or by visiting www.211texas.org.

WATCH: Defenders: Medical supply shortage specifics

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

This interactive map shows you where coronavirus cases are in Texas

Austin City Council approves 60-day rent grace period amid coronavirus outbreak

Stimulus check calculator: See how much you'll likely be getting

List: 100 things to do while stuck at home social distancing