Longtime custodian at Crockett Early College High School dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

AUSTIN, Texas — Crockett Early College High School lost a longtime custodian after he died from COVID-19, the school's principal announced in a letter to the school community.

Manuel Alvarado worked at Crockett Early College High School for 12 years. According to a letter sent on July 15, Alvarado was diagnosed with COVID-19 and the school administration recently learned he had passed away.

"During this time, he was a dedicated, kind and dependable hard worker that always had a positive outlook. He was willing to do whatever he needed to support our community," Kori Crawford, the school's principal, said in the letter. "Mr. Alvarado will be greatly missed, and our prayers and heartfelt condolences go out to his family and loved ones."

Crawford said that details regarding services for Alvarado remain unknown at this time and the community is committed to helping his family in any way possible.

According to the letter, Crawford said the school planned to honor Alvarado during the school's town hall meeting on July 16.

"Because our school is a family, we share happy and sad times together. While we help our students understand this loss, know that none of us are alone. It is important we continue to support one another and stay connected. As we mourn the passing of Mr. Alvarado, let us keep him as well as his family and all those affected by COVID-19 in our thoughts," Crawford said in a July 17 letter to the school community.

Crawford emphasized that "the health and well-being of our staff is priority, and we will continue to implement and enforce important health measures for everyone’s safety."

Austin ISD's school-based mental health partner, Vida Clinic, is offering teletherapy services to the entire Austin ISD community – students, families, and staff. These services will allow adults and children to access quality mental health support right from their own homes. To schedule an appointment, visit vidaclinic.org/virtualvida or contact Vida Clinic Care Team at 512-518-2209 or by email at vidacare@vidaclinic.org. Additionally, Employee Assistance Program (EAP) is available for staff at 800-962-9480.