Where you can walk up to get a vaccine without an appointment in the Austin area

No appointment? No problem, at some providers in Austin.

AUSTIN, Texas — It appears that the supply of COVID-19 vaccines is catching up with demand in the Austin area, allowing some providers to start offering walk-up events with no appointment for the coronavirus vaccine necessary.

With 46.2% of Texans vaccinated, the State of Texas and Austin have not reached herd immunity. But slowly, more and more of the general population is getting their shot.

Here are some providers that are giving out vaccine doses to those who don't have an appointment:

As part of a pilot event, Austin Public Health offered two chances for people 18 years or older to get a COVID-19 vaccine without an appointment.

People can get a vaccine Friday, April 23, from 12 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. – or until vaccine doses run out – at the Delco Activity Center. The Delco Activity Center is located at 4601 Pecan Brook Drive in northeast Austin near the LBJ Early College High School.

APH also had a walk-up event on Thursday, April 22.

The Central Texas Counties Vaccine Collaborative on Thursday announced that it too will be holding a no-appointments-necessary drive-thru clinic at COTA.

Anyone 16 and up will qualify to get their free, first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. However, ages 16 and 17 will require adult consent with a parent or guardian present.

Some of those doses at COTA are reserved for students, staff and families at Austin ISD. Staff and students who are 16 and older can register online.

People can walk up for a vaccine shot on the following days and times at COTA:

Friday, April 23, 9 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Saturday, April 24,10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Sunday, April 25, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Hays County is also holding walk-up vaccination events. The next walk-up event is May 3 and May 4 at the Live Oak Health Partners from 8:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.

The next Hays County walk-up event after that will be May 4 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at Dripping Springs Ranch Park.

In addition to students and staff, members of the general public can walk up for a vaccine shot through UT Health in Austin.

On a limited basis, anyone who qualifies may go to the Gregory Gym Monday through Friday from 9 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. to 3 p.m. Gregory Gym is located at 2101 Speedway St.

Current faculty, staff and students may walk up at the same times to get a shot.

If more providers announce walk-up vaccine events, this article will be updated.