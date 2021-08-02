Who's getting the COVID-19 vaccine from APH? Here's a breakdown

KVUE took a look at the distribution of the COVID-19 vaccine among different ages, race and ethnicity, and sex.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Feb. 8, Austin Public Health (APH) released its dashboard detailing how many COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered by the department and who is getting them.

It is important to note that the data presented in the dashboard is only reflective of the doses administered by APH. APH is only one of more than 350 vaccine providers in Travis County.

The vaccine distribution dashboard comes as another step by health officials to continue efforts of transparency from the department. The vaccine distribution dashboard is organized by priority age group, ZIP code, race/ethnicity, and the estimated 2019 Travis County population with the percentage of those 65 years of age and older, for context.

As of Feb. 8, this is how the coronavirus vaccine has been distributed (from highest to lowest):

70-79: 29.4%

60-69: 28.5%

50-59: 11.8%

80+: 11.3%

40-49: 8.8%

30-39: 7.5%

Race and ethnicity

This section will be separated into two sets of data: the percentage of vaccine administered and the percentage of the overall population.

According to the American Community survey, Travis County has 129,645 people over the age of 65 composed of 68.2% White, 18% Hispanic, 7.6% Black, 5.1% Asian, and 3.9% two or more races. The overall population in Travis County, according to the dashboard, is just more than 1.2 million people. The dashboard breaks down the population percentage of the 129,000-plus adults older than 65, which only accounts for 10.2% of the overall total.

COVID-19 vaccine distribution:

White: 64.1%

Hispanic/Latinx: 18.9%

Asian: 7.9%

Unknown: 4.6%

Black: 4%

Population (percentage of people 65 years of age or older):

White: 68.2%

Hispanic/Latinx: 18.1%

Black: 7.6%

Asian: 5.1%

Who qualifies for APH vaccine doses?

As of Feb. 8, people who fit the Texas DSHS definition of Phase 1A and Phase 1B are eligible to be vaccinated in the state. However, APH has reiterated numerous times that it does not receive enough vaccine doses to meet the demand of everyone in the 1A and 1B categories. So, here is how APH has prioritized its vaccine distribution:

Phase 1A: Front-line healthcare workers and residents at long-term care facilities

Phase 1B: People 65 years of age and older; people 16 years of age and older with at least one chronic medical condition that puts them at increased risk for severe illness from the virus that causes COVID-19

For a list of more providers and COVID-19 vaccine wait lists

The DSHS vaccine map shows the total amount of vaccines being provided in Travis County in addition to a link to the John Hopkins vaccine tracker.

The COVID-19 vaccine dashboard will be updated on a weekly basis, according to APH. For the latest information and updates, visit AustinTexas.gov/COVID19.