When and where to get a COVID-19 vaccine for kids in the Austin area

On Monday, the FDA announced emergency use authorization for Pfizer's vaccine in kids ages 12-15.

AUSTIN, Texas — On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration announced it would be expanding emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine to children between the ages of 12 and 15.

So, you may now be wondering when and where you can sign your kids up to get their first dose. Well, the answer is not quite set in stone just yet.

The FDA advisory committee is set to meet on Wednesday, where they are expected to vote on giving the OK for vaccine distribution. If the CDC then adopts the advisory committee's recommendation, President Joe Biden said last week that his administration is prepared to begin shipments to 20,000 pharmacies across the nation and directly to pediatricians.

Next question: Where are they available?

In short, nowhere just yet. However, kids 12 and up will be getting the same Pfizer vaccine as adults. So, once the vote is finalized, anywhere an adult can get a Pfizer vaccine should also be able to offer vaccines to kids in the 12-15 age group. Currently, anyone 16 and up is already eligible for the two-dose Pfizer vaccine.

In the Austin area, providers such as H-E-B, Walmart, CVS and Walgreens have all offered Pfizer doses. CVS and Walgreens, for instance, have already announced they would offer the vaccine to kids once the emergency use authorization was expanded.

Unfortunately, providers such as Austin Public Health that only offer the Moderna vaccine will still be unable to provide doses to children.

So, as of Tuesday, it's a wait-and-see game. Check with your local providers, doctors or clinics offering Pfizer vaccines in the coming days if you're looking to get your young ones vaccinated.