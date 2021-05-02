Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 82,402 cases have been reported and at least 851 people have died. At least 80,656 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 18,354 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 239 people have died. At least 17,521 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 38,799 cases have been reported in the county and at least 462 people have died.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 29, 2021
Updates:
8:30 a.m. – The drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Circuit of the Americas will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed to get a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. However, 16 and 17-year-olds must have a parent or guardian with them.
