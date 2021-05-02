x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, May 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 2 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 82,402 cases have been reported and at least 851 people have died. At least 80,656 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 18,354 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 239 people have died. At least 17,521 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 38,799 cases have been reported in the county and at least 462 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 29, 2021

Updates:

8:30 a.m. – The drive-thru vaccine clinic at the Circuit of the Americas will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed to get a first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. However, 16 and 17-year-olds must have a parent or guardian with them.

