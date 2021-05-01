Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: COTA vaccine clinic canceled due to weather

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, May 1.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 82,339 cases have been reported and at least 851 people have died. At least 80,582 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 18,354 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 239 people have died. At least 17,521 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 38,799 cases have been reported in the county and at least 462 people have died.



Updates:

8:20 a.m. – The drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Circuit of the Americas has been canceled due to weather. The clinic will reopen Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.

The Austin Latino Coalition's vaccination clinics are still happening. Pre-registration, identification and insurance are not required, but you do need to be Latino to receive a vaccine dose. There are four clinic times and locations:

8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Consulate General of Mexico Austin, located at 5202 E. Ben White Blvd. #150

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Crockett High School, located at 5601 Menchaca Road

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Walnut Creek Elementary School, located at 401 W. Braker Lane

10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at San Francisco Javier Catholic Parish, located at 9110 U.S. Highway 183