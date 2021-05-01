Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: COTA vaccine clinic canceled due to weather

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's May 1 live blog.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 82,339 cases have been reported and at least 851 people have died. At least 80,582 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 18,354 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 239 people have died. At least 17,521 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 38,799 cases have been reported in the county and at least 462 people have died.
For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 29, 2021
Updates:
8:20 a.m. – The drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Circuit of the Americas has been canceled due to weather. The clinic will reopen Sunday from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. No appointment is needed.
The Austin Latino Coalition's vaccination clinics are still happening. Pre-registration, identification and insurance are not required, but you do need to be Latino to receive a vaccine dose. There are four clinic times and locations:
- 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Consulate General of Mexico Austin, located at 5202 E. Ben White Blvd. #150
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Crockett High School, located at 5601 Menchaca Road
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at Walnut Creek Elementary School, located at 401 W. Braker Lane
- 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. at San Francisco Javier Catholic Parish, located at 9110 U.S. Highway 183
PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: