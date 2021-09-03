x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, March 9.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 8 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 44,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 76,638 cases have been reported and at least 766 people have died. At least 74,312 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 16,574 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 229 people have died. At least 15,617 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 35,865 cases have been reported in the county and at least 408 people have died. 

Updates:

