Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, March 7.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 7 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 44,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 44,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 76,507 cases have been reported and at least 766 people have died. At least 74,159 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 16,490 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 227 people have died. At least 15,617 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 35,865 cases have been reported in the county and at least 408 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

11 a.m. – The Austin DSA and The Amplified Sound Coalition are organizing a rally at the Texas Capitol Monday afternoon to protest Gov. Greg Abbott's decision to reopen the state 100% before ensuring that essential workers have been vaccinated. The rally will take place from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. Monday.

HAPPENING TOMORROW 🥘 : Service workers across the state plan to rally at the Texas Capitol to protest 🪧 against the Governor’s decision to open up Texas 100% without getting essential workers vaccinated. Tonight on @KVUE we will hear from the TX Service Industry Coalition. pic.twitter.com/qXLEbnO4ve — Hannah Rucker KVUE (@suphannahrucker) March 7, 2021

8:45 a.m. – The mass vaccination event at the Circuit of the Americas continues for CommUnityCare patients and some teachers and school district staff. Travis County Judge Andy Brown said 4,000 Pfizer vaccines will be administered.