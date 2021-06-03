Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Vaccination events underway in Austin, Williamson County

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, March 6.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 5 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 44,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 44,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 76,447 cases have been reported and at least 765 people have died. At least 73,997 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 16,490 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 227 people have died. At least 15,617 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 35,865 cases have been reported in the county and at least 408 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data March 5 1/12

2/12

3/12

4/12

5/12

6/12

7/12

8/12

9/12

10/12

11/12

12/12 1 / 12

Updates:

8 a.m. – Up to 10,000 people will be vaccinated this weekend at the Circuit of the Americas. CommUnityCare is contacting its patients, school staff and child care workers who qualify to make appointments. Travis County Judge Andy Brown said organizers are working on ways to speed up the paperwork process so they can vaccinate 500 to 700 people per hour.

The V.A. Outpatient Clinic in southeast Austin is also hosting a COVID-19 vaccine event starting at 9 a.m. It is for veterans who are older than 60 and on V.A. health care. The clinic will accept walk-ins, but you should expect to see long wait times.

A 24-hour "vax-a-thon" is also underway in Williamson County. Family Hospital Systems started vaccinating people at the Kelly Reeves Athletic Complex in Austin at 8 a.m. An appointment through Family Hospital Systems is required for this event.