Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, March 4.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 3 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 43,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 76,274 cases have been reported and at least 754 people have died. At least 73,802 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 16,435 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 224 people have died. At least 15,619 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 35,738 cases have been reported in the county and at least 406 people have died. 

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

WATCH: Vaccine rollout issues: Supplies low for rural Texas counties 

