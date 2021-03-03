x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, March 3.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 3 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 43,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 76,088 cases have been reported and at least 749 people have died. At least 73,678 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 16,399 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 221 people have died. At least 15,619 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 35,731 cases have been reported in the county and at least 402 people have died. 

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data for March 2, 2021

Updates

WATCH: Texans split over end of mask mandate

