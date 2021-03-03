Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 43,200 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 76,088 cases have been reported and at least 749 people have died. At least 73,678 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 16,399 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 221 people have died. At least 15,619 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 35,731 cases have been reported in the county and at least 402 people have died.
