Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: COTA, Dell Diamond vaccination sites reopen

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 45,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 45,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 77,329 cases have been reported and at least 778 people have died. At least 75,333 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 16,668 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 232 people have died. At least 15,990 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 36,253 cases have been reported in the county and at least 420 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

8:30 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event at the Austin Community College campus in Kyle. The event starts at 9 a.m.

8 a.m. – The Circuit of the Americas is again hosting a mass vaccination clinic this weekend for CommUnityCare patients.

Vaccinations are also being administered at Dell Diamond this weekend. Williamson County officials plan to vaccinate 2,000 people each day. The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., and anyone who is eligible can sign up for a vaccine appointment through Williamson County's website.