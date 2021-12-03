Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Dell Diamond opens as COVID-19 vaccination site

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, March 12.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 45,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 45,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 77,231 cases have been reported and at least 777 people have died. At least 75,204 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 16,651 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 231 people have died. At least 15,947 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 36,192 cases have been reported in the county and at least 419 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

6:30 a.m. – Dell Diamond in Round Rock opens as a COVID-19 vaccination site. Williamson County plans to vaccinate 2,000 Texans at the site every day.

Eligible people have to sign up for an appointment through Williamson County's website. Right now, that includes those in groups 1A and 1B and educators.

It’s getting busy out here at Dell Diamond in Round Rock as this vaccination site gets ready to open at 8am! @KVUE https://t.co/UxstI172s3 pic.twitter.com/OL6cN41HUf — Tori Larned (@ToriLarnedtv) March 12, 2021

The site will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday through Sunday of this weekend. After that, it will transition to being open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. for the foreseeable future.

When you show up for your appointment, the registration area is in the northwest parking lot. Shots will be administered in the east parking lot.