x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Thursday, March 11.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's March 11 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.3 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 44,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 77,082 cases have been reported and at least 773 people have died. At least 75,021 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 16,615 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 229 people have died. At least 15,887 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 36,079 cases have been reported in the county and at least 416 people have died. 

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data March 9

1 / 8
Texas Department of State Health Services
Source: Texas Department of State Health Services

Updates: 

Check back for updates. 

WATCH: Texas AG threatens to sue Austin, Travis County over COVID-19 restrictions

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Will the coronavirus ever go away?

Phase 1C will begin in Texas by adding vaccine eligibility to those 50 and up

One year later: How life has changed since the COVID-19 pandemic