Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Jan. 31.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 31 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 36,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 36,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 68,290 cases have been reported and at least 655 people have died. At least 62,684 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 14,692 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 186 people have died. At least 12,218 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 31,271 cases have been reported in the county and at least 314 people have died. At least 29,163 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

8 a.m. – Austin businesses can return to operating at 75% capacity and elective surgeries may resume, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order which dictates capacity limits based on area hospitalization rates.

Should Austin-area COVID-19 hospitalizations again rise above 15% of capacity for seven consecutive days, businesses will have to operate at 50% capacity, while elective surgeries would be put on hold.

Austin, however, remains under Stage 5 of the City's risk-based guidelines, meaning it is recommended all residents avoid gatherings with anyone outside their own households, avoid non-essential travel and only use contactless options for businesses.