Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 36,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 68,290 cases have been reported and at least 655 people have died. At least 62,684 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 14,692 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 186 people have died. At least 12,218 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 31,271 cases have been reported in the county and at least 314 people have died. At least 29,163 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 29
Updates:
8 a.m. – Austin businesses can return to operating at 75% capacity and elective surgeries may resume, according to Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order which dictates capacity limits based on area hospitalization rates.
Should Austin-area COVID-19 hospitalizations again rise above 15% of capacity for seven consecutive days, businesses will have to operate at 50% capacity, while elective surgeries would be put on hold.
Austin, however, remains under Stage 5 of the City's risk-based guidelines, meaning it is recommended all residents avoid gatherings with anyone outside their own households, avoid non-essential travel and only use contactless options for businesses.
