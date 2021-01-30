Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 35,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 68,020 cases have been reported and at least 655 people have died. At least 62,256 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 14,692 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 186 people have died. At least 12,218 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 31,271 cases have been reported in the county and at least 314 people have died. At least 29,163 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 29
Updates:
8:30 a.m. – Local health authorities are giving out free personal protective equipment from 9 a.m. until noon at the Mexican Consulate Office at 5202 E. Ben White Blvd. in southeast Austin.
8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event at the KIPP School's south campus at 5107 Interstate 35. The event will go from 9 a.m. until noon.
