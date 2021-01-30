x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, Jan. 30.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 30 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 35,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 68,020 cases have been reported and at least 655 people have died. At least 62,256 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 14,692 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 186 people have died. At least 12,218 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 31,271 cases have been reported in the county and at least 314 people have died. At least 29,163 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 29

Updates:

8:30 a.m. – Local health authorities are giving out free personal protective equipment from 9 a.m. until noon at the Mexican Consulate Office at 5202 E. Ben White Blvd. in southeast Austin.

8 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank is hosting a food distribution event at the KIPP School's south campus at 5107 Interstate 35. The event will go from 9 a.m. until noon.

WATCH: COVID-19 restrictions could ease up in Austin area

