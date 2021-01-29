Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Jan. 29.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 29 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 35,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 35,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 67,566 cases have been reported and at least 654 people have died. At least 61,614 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 14,911 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 185 people have died. At least 12,368 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 30,838 cases have been reported in the county and at least 310 people have died. At least 28,726 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 28 1/15

2/15

3/15

4/15

5/15

6/15

7/15

8/15

9/15

10/15

11/15

12/15

13/15

14/15

15/15 1 / 15

Updates:

7 a.m. – The Hays County Health Department's COVID-19 vaccine registration portal will reopen at noon. Residents will be able to find the sign-up link here when the registration portal opens.

Those who do not have internet access or a smartphone can call 512-938-1650. Officials said no one will answer that phone number before the portal opens. People who are part of the Department of State Health Services Phase 1A and 1B criteria will be able to make appointments.

Hays County Judge Ruben Becerra said the county has set up a text alert system that residents can use to get updates on coronavirus-related information. You can text the word COVID to 844-928-3213. Officials said it is important to note that this number will not put you on a registration list to get a vaccine – it is just for updates and alerts.