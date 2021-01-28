Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Thursday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 35,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 66,859 cases have been reported and at least 647 people have died. At least 60,879 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 14,719 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 181 people have died. At least 12,195 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 30,469 cases have been reported in the county and at least 301 people have died. At least 28,367 people have recovered from the virus.
