Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 1.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 34,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 66,209 cases have been reported and at least 641 people have died. At least 60,116 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 14,640 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 177 people have died. At least 11,863 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 30,038 cases have been reported in the county and at least 291 people have died. At least 28,088 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data for Jan. 26, 2021
Updates:
