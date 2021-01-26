x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Jan. 26.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 26 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 34,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 65,507 cases have been reported and at least 631 people have died. At least 59,475 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 14,482 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 175 people have died. At least 11,300 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 29,742 cases have been reported in the county and at least 283 people have died. At least 27,833 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here. 

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 22

Updates: 

Check back for live updates.

WATCH: COVID-19 vaccines slow to rollout in Texas | KVUE

