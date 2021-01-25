x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Jan. 25.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Jan. 25 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 1.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 34,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 64,963 cases have been reported and at least 625 people have died. At least 58,694 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 13,915 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 171 people have died. At least 11,047 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 28,979 cases have been reported in the county and at least 283 people have died. At least 26,617 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

