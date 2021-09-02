Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.
COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 38,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 72,279 cases have been reported and at least 689 people have died. At least 67,513 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 15,595 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 198 people have died. At least 13,312 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 33,673 cases have been reported in the county and at least 351 people have died. At least 32,394 people have recovered from the virus.
GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Feb. 8
Updates:
5:09 a.m. – KVUE reported on Feb, 8 that Austin Public Health was waiting on approximately 12,000 second doses of COVID-19 vaccines that were supposed to come from the State this week. The agency already received the 12,000 first doses it was expecting for the week. APH is expected to receive its shipment of second doses by 10:30 a.m.
