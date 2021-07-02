x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Sunday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Sunday, Feb. 7.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 7 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 38,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 71,623 cases have been reported and at least 684 people have died. At least 66,560 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 15,378 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 198 people have died. At least 13,235 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 33,322 cases have been reported in the county and at least 344 people have died. At least 31,583 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Feb. 5

Updates:

WATCH: Austin-area veterans get their COVID-19 vaccine shots

