Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Feb. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 5 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 37,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 37,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 71,164 cases have been reported and at least 680 people have died. At least 65,625 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 15,285 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 195 people have died. At least 13,090 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 32,921 cases have been reported in the county and at least 340 people have died. At least 31,235 people have recovered from the virus.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Feb. 4, 2021 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Updates:

8 a.m. – Austin Public Health officials will conduct their weekly virtual COVID-19 Q&A at 10:30 a.m.

