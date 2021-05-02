x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, Feb. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 5 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.1 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 37,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 71,164 cases have been reported and at least 680 people have died. At least 65,625 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 15,285 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 195 people have died. At least 13,090 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 32,921 cases have been reported in the county and at least 340 people have died. At least 31,235 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Feb. 4, 2021

Updates:

8 a.m. – Austin Public Health officials will conduct their weekly virtual COVID-19 Q&A at 10:30 a.m. 

WATCH: Vaccine rollout failures in Texas: KVUE Defenders investigate distribution

