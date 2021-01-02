x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday, Feb. 1

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, Feb. 1.

KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's Feb. 1 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 36,300 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 68,731 cases have been reported and at least 655 people have died. At least 62,982 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 14,692 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 186 people have died. At least 12,218 people have recovered from the virus. 
    • Williamson County: At least 31,271 cases have been reported in the county and at least 314 people have died. At least 29,163 people have recovered from the virus.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data Jan. 29

UPDATES:

6:50 a.m. – University of Texas students are set to return to in-person classes. Before today, all undergraduate "hybrid" courses were entirely online for the first few weeks of the semester, except for pharmacy and nursing classes. 

A few things for returning students to keep in mind: 

  • All students will have access to free COVID-19 testing on campus
  • You can find testing sites on the UT website
  • CapMetro's UT shuttle service has resumed

