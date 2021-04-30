Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, April 30.

AUSTIN, Texas

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 30 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 49,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 82,257 cases have been reported and at least 848 people have died. At least 80,495 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 18,269 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 239 people have died. At least 17,452 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 38,732 cases have been reported in the county and at least 462 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates:

5:30 a.m. – Hays County will hold an appointment-free Moderna first-dose clinic from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. at Sinai Pentecostal Church, located at 208 Laredo Street in San Marcos. The county will also hold the same type of clinic at the same time on the following dates:

Tuesday, May 4 – Santa Cruz Church, 1100 Main Street, Buda

Thursday, May 13 – Dunbar Recreation Center, 801 Martin Luther King Drive, San Marcos

Anyone who wants a Moderna first dose vaccine can simply show up at one of the above locations during the listed times. Those individuals must be able to return in four weeks for the second dose.

First-dose Pfizer clinics are being held at Live Oak Community Clinic at 401 Broadway in San Marcos on May 3 and 4, with no appointment needed.