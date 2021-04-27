x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, April 27.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 27 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,900 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 81,906 cases have been reported and at least 847 people have died. At least 80,188 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 18,199 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 239 people have died. At least 17,358 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 38,572 cases have been reported in the county and at least 462 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 26, 2021

1 / 4
KVUE

Updates

Check back for updates.

WATCH: The CDC's guidelines for summer camps

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING: 

Reports: New CDC outdoor mask guidance may be announced Tuesday

Texas DSHS lifts pause on Johnson & Johnson vaccine

Yes, Texas has a COVID-19 case decline, but vaccines are the reason why, experts say