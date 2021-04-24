Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Austin ISD hosting vaccine clinics for students, staff

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, April 24.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 24 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 81,686 cases have been reported and at least 845 people have died. At least 79,915 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 18,061 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 239 people have died. At least 17,205 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 38,430 cases have been reported in the county and at least 462 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 23, 2021 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Updates:

8:30 a.m. – Austin ISD and Code 4 are hosting a walk-in vaccine clinic for students 16 years old and older. The clinic will be held at the AISD Performing Arts Center at 1500 Barbara Jordan Blvd. from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The clinic will be for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine. An appointment is required and students can register here. Students who are younger than 18 must have a parent or guardian present at their vaccination.

Additionally, AISD and CommUnityCare are hosting a drive-thru clinic open to AISD staff, students and family members 16 years old and older today and tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Circuit of the Americas. This clinic is also for first doses of the Pfizer vaccine and an appointment is required. Those who wish to participate can register here for English and here for Spanish.

Masks are required at both clinics. Insurance is not required, but if you have insurance, you are asked to bring your insurance card.

8:20 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution event at Austin Community College's Hays campus at 1200 Kohlers Crossing in Kyle from 9 a.m. until noon.

8 a.m. – Workforce Solutions Capital Area will host a curbside pickup event for child care providers to receive free PPE and cleaning supplies. The event will be held at the First Workers Day Labor Center at 4916 N. Interstate 35 in Austin from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.

Child care providers in Travis County who contract with Workforce Solutions Capital Area to serve child care subsidy families can sign up to receive toilet paper, hand soap and sanitizer, gloves, disinfectant wipes, masks and more.