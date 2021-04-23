Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, April 23.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 23 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 81,600 cases have been reported and at least 844 people have died. At least 79,804 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 18,017 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 239 people have died. At least 17,204 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 38,384 cases have been reported in the county and at least 462 people have died.



Updates:

6:50 a.m. – Austin Public Health is hosting a walk-up clinic for first doses of the Moderna vaccine for adults without an appointment. The clinic will be at the Delco Activity Center at 4601 Pecan Brook Drive in northeast Austin. Vaccinations start at noon and end at 7:30 p.m. or when supplies run out.

Appointments are also not required at the vaccination event at the Circuit of the Americas. You can drive up from 9 a.m. to noon today and tomorrow and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.