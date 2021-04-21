x
Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Wednesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Wednesday, April 21.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 21 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 81,470 cases have been reported and at least 839 people have died. At least 79,544 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 17,876 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 238 people have died. At least 17,096 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 38,271 cases have been reported in the county and at least 462 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

Updates

WATCH: Texans share why they are hesitant to get the COVID-19 vaccine

