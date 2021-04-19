Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, April 19.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 19 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 81,199 cases have been reported and at least 837 people have died. At least 79,244 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 17,760 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 238 people have died. At least 16,946 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 38,033 cases have been reported in the county and at least 461 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 16, 2021 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Updates:

Check back for updates.