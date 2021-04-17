Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Saturday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Saturday, April 17.

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,500 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 81,002 cases have been reported and at least 837 people have died. At least 79,090 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 17,760 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 238 people have died. At least 16,946 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 38,033 cases have been reported in the county and at least 461 people have died.



8:30 a.m. – The appointment-only drive-thru vaccination clinic at the Circuit of the Americas has a limited number of first dose appointments available this weekend. Appointments can be scheduled here.

8:20 a.m. – The Long Center will host Musically Fed for a drive-thru food distribution event for families in the live events and entertainment industry. The event will be held from noon until 4 p.m. at The Long Center at 701 W. Riverside Drive.

8:15 a.m. – The Central Texas Food Bank will host a food distribution event from 9 a.m. until noon at Del Valle High School, located at 5201 Ross Road.

8 a.m. – IDEA Public Schools will host a COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 8 a.m. until 2 p.m. at IDEA Health Professions, located at 5816 Wilcab Road. The clinic will be for the first dose of the Pfizer vaccine. The second dose will be offered at the same time and location on Saturday, May 8.

