Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Friday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Friday, April 16.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 15 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,400 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 80,909 cases have been reported and at least 835 people have died. At least 78,981 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 17,694 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 241 people have died. At least 16,908 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 38,019 cases have been reported in the county and at least 461 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 14, 2021 1/7

2/7

3/7

4/7

5/7

6/7

7/7 1 / 7

Updates:

5:50 a.m. – Austin Public Health will host its weekly COVID-19 Q&A at 10 a.m. to provide updates and answer questions about coronavirus numbers and vaccine efforts in the Austin area.

5:30 a.m. – At 10 a.m., the Health Alliance for Austin Musicians (HAAM), in collaboration with the City of Austin, C3 Presents and Sendero, will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic. The event is open to all HAAM members and music industry professionals and will be hosted at Emo’s on East Riverside Drive.

Austin Public Health will be administering 800 Moderna doses between Friday's event and another on Thursday, April 29. Those who wish to sign up for either event are asked to visit https://www.myhaam.org/covid-vaccinations.