Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

COVID-19 numbers:
- Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
- Central Texas counties:
- Travis County: At least 80,446 cases have been reported and at least 823 people have died. At least 78,503 people have recovered from the virus.
- Hays County: At least 17,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 241 people have died. At least 16,803 people have recovered from the virus.
- Williamson County: At least 37,648 cases have been reported in the county and at least 457 people have died.
5:50 a.m. – Austin city councilmembers and Travis County commissioners will hold its joint meeting with Austin Public Health officials to receive its weekly update on COVID-19. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m.
