Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, April 13.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 12 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 80,446 cases have been reported and at least 823 people have died. At least 78,503 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 17,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 241 people have died. At least 16,803 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 37,648 cases have been reported in the county and at least 457 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 12, 2021

Updates: 

5:50 a.m. – Austin city councilmembers and Travis County commissioners will hold its joint meeting with Austin Public Health officials to receive its weekly update on COVID-19. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. 

WATCH: VERIFY: Texas is not 'very close' to herd immunity from COVID-19

