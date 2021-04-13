Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Tuesday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Tuesday, April 13.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 12 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. Central Texas counties: Travis County: At least 80,446 cases have been reported and at least 823 people have died. At least 78,503 people have recovered from the virus. Hays County: At least 17,600 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 241 people have died. At least 16,803 people have recovered from the virus. Williamson County: At least 37,648 cases have been reported in the county and at least 457 people have died.



Updates:

5:50 a.m. – Austin city councilmembers and Travis County commissioners will hold its joint meeting with Austin Public Health officials to receive its weekly update on COVID-19. The meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m.