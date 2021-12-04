x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Austin's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Austin, Texas | KVUE.com

Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: What to know Monday

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates, closures and postponements in Central Texas for Monday, April 12.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's April 12 live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: More than 2.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 48,100 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Travis County: At least 80,446 cases have been reported and at least 823 people have died. At least 78,503 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Hays County: At least 17,447 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 240 people have died. At least 16,775 people have recovered from the virus.
    • Williamson County: At least 37,648 cases have been reported in the county and at least 457 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data April 2, 2021

1 / 8
KVUE

Updates:

6:15 a.m. – Starting today, Austin Public Health will be expanding vaccine appointment eligibility to anyone ages 18 and up. For more information, click here.

PEOPLE ARE ALSO READING:

Del Valle High School students help prep vaccines at COTA vaccination site

Del Valle ISD is hosting a weekend-long vaccination clinic for staff, parents and some students

Austin Public Health expanding COVID-19 vaccine appointments to all adults Monday