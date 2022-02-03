Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Thursday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Thursday, March 3.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 83,800 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 15, and an average of 172 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 59.7 cases per 100,000 (substantial) and the positivity rate is 6.2%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 200,676 cases have been reported and at least 1,354 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 1,388 active cases, and eight people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 52,686 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 486 people have died. Williamson County: There are 26 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eleven percent of hospital beds are available, and 9% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 109,628 cases have been reported and at least 854 people have died.



Updates:

6 a.m. – Austin ISD will make masks optional on all campuses starting Monday, March 7. The school district will have masks available on all campuses, as well as testing and vaccine opportunities. It said as conditions change, its response may change.

The school board passed the motion to make masks optional at a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss masking guidance on school campuses. Learn more.

