Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Wednesday, March 2.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's daily live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 5.4 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 83,600 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 19, and an average of 187 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 59.7 cases per 100,000 (substantial) and the positivity rate is 6.2%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 200,385 cases have been reported and at least 1,353 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 1,733 active cases, and eight people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 52,668 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 485 people have died. Williamson County: There are 25 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Eleven percent of hospital beds are available, and 9% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 109,582 cases have been reported and at least 854 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: Coronavirus data for Feb. 28, 2022 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Updates:

Check back for updates throughout the day.

KVUE on social media: Facebook | Twitter | Instagram | YouTube