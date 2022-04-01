Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Wednesday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Wednesday, Jan. 5.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area.

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's daily live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

Texas: More than 3.9 million cases have been reported in the state, and more than 74,700 people in Texas have died, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services.

Central Texas counties: Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 71, and an average of 354 people are hospitalized. The seven-day moving average for new cases is 1,149. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 133,434 cases have been reported and at least 1,220 people have died. Hays County: There are currently 4,172 active cases, and 13 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 35,259 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 416 people have died. Williamson County: There are 1,102 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Seventeen percent of hospital beds are available, and 8% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 77,019 cases have been reported and at least 757 people have died.



For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: COVID-19 data Jan. 4, 2022 1/10

2/10

3/10

4/10

5/10

6/10

7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10 1 / 10

Updates:

As students head back to school across Central Texas this week, some districts have changed their guidelines and others have kept them the same.