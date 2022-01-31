x
Coronavirus

Coronavirus updates in Central Texas: Monday stat tracker

Here are the latest COVID-19 updates in Central Texas for Monday, Jan. 31.

AUSTIN, Texas — KVUE is keeping you updated with the latest coronavirus and COVID-19 news in the Austin area. 

Scroll down for the top headlines and latest updates in KVUE's daily live blog.

COVID-19 numbers:

  • Texas: 
  • Central Texas counties: 
    • Austin-Travis County: The seven-day moving average for new hospital admissions is 103, and an average of 638 people are hospitalized. The community transmission rate is 1094.3 and the positivity rate is 29.1%. Since the beginning of the pandemic, 167,032 cases have been reported and at least 1,260 people have died.
    • Hays County: There are currently 7,033 active cases, and 28 people are currently hospitalized. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 46,597 confirmed cases have been reported and at least 446 people have died. 
    • Williamson County: There are 739 new cases of coronavirus in Williamson County. Five percent of hospital beds are available, and 2% of ICU beds are available. Since the beginning of the pandemic, at least 102,625 cases have been reported and at least 798 people have died.

For a look at COVID-19 data across all of the state's counties, click here.

GRAPHS: COVID-19 data Jan. 28, 2022

Updates:

7:30 a.m. – Students and teachers at the University of Texas at Austin will head back to campus for in-person learning on Monday.

The first two weeks of classes for the spring semester have consisted mostly of online learning. Teachers were encouraged to start the semester virtually after omicron cases spiked over winter break. Learn more.

OTHER COVID-19 HEADLINES:

